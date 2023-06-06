Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 5.3 million Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.97 changing hands around $0.17 or 21.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.60M. SECO’s current price is a discount, trading about -418.56% off its 52-week high of $5.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 46.39% up since then. When we look at Secoo Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

Analysts gave the Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SECO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Secoo Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

Instantly SECO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1100 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 21.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.85%, with the 5-day performance at 19.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) is -11.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1359.01, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SECO’s forecast low is $1359.01 with $1359.01 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140004.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -140004.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $241.41 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Secoo Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2019 will be $273.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Secoo Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -577.90%.

SECO Dividends

Secoo Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 06 and June 10.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Secoo Holding Limited shares while 102.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.06%. There are 102.06% institutions holding the Secoo Holding Limited stock share, with IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.95% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million SECO shares worth $0.33 million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.70% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023.