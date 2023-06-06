Risk Capital Investors Should Consider FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL).

In the last trading session, 8.17 million FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.66. With the company’s per share price at $2.16 changed hands at -$0.07 or -3.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $852.77M. FCEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.63% off its 52-week high of $5.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 18.06% up since then. When we look at FuelCell Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.85 million.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.28 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -3.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.30%, with the 5-day performance at 6.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is -3.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 66.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.99 days.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FuelCell Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.81% over the past 6 months, a 12.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FuelCell Energy Inc. will rise 12.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.45 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that FuelCell Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $33.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.38 million and $43.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 55.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -21.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.20%. The 2023 estimates are for FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 08.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of FuelCell Energy Inc. shares while 47.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.85%. There are 47.77% institutions holding the FuelCell Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.73% of the shares, roughly 39.49 million FCEL shares worth $112.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.54% or 38.7 million shares worth $110.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 12.56 million shares estimated at $34.92 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 10.45 million shares worth around $29.05 million.