Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 54.69 million Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched -0.59. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.42 changing hands around $0.23 or 120.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.73M. RCRTâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -330.95% off its 52-week high of $1.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 57.14% up since then. When we look at Recruiter.com Group Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 348.28K.

Analysts gave the Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RCRT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Recruiter.com Group Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information

Instantly RCRT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 88.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4538 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 120.79% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.15%, with the 5-day performance at 88.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) is 94.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Recruiter.com Group Inc. will fall -137.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -64.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.26 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Recruiter.com Group Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.22 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.11 million and $6.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -68.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -68.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Recruiter.com Group Inc. earnings to increase by 36.00%.

RCRT Dividends

Recruiter.com Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.42% of Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares while 8.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.91%. There are 8.98% institutions holding the Recruiter.com Group Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 66208.0 RCRT shares worth $17730.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 30055.0 shares worth $8048.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $54100.0 under it, the former controlled 3.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 58412.0 shares worth around $20444.0.