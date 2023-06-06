Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at $0.1 or 25.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.38M. KTTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -208.0% off its 52-week high of $1.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 38.0% up since then. When we look at Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27550.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.61K.

Analysts gave the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KTTA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

Instantly KTTA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6407 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 25.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.08%, with the 5-day performance at 31.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) is 61.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60130.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KTTA’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -300.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -300.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3,233.30% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $200k.

The 2023 estimates are for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. earnings to decrease by -484.20%.

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.38% of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. shares while 3.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.84%. There are 3.56% institutions holding the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.61% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million KTTA shares worth $60073.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 98248.0 shares worth $36843.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $77650.0 under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 84300.0 shares worth around $40472.0.