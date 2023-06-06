Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -32.85% Loss

In the latest trading session, 3.35 million Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.56 changing hands around $0.38 or 2.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.75B. NCLH’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.74% off its 52-week high of $18.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.31, which suggests the last value was 37.74% up since then. When we look at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.34 million.

Analysts gave the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NCLH as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Clean Harbors, Inc.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Instantly NCLH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.56 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 2.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.25%, with the 5-day performance at 11.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 17.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.20, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NCLH’s forecast low is $12.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.09% over the past 6 months, a 116.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings to increase by 56.10%.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares while 62.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.91%. There are 62.61% institutions holding the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.36% of the shares, roughly 48.16 million NCLH shares worth $647.82 million.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 37.89 million shares worth $509.63 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.85 million shares estimated at $240.07 million under it, the former controlled 4.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 12.78 million shares worth around $156.39 million.