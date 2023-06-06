Let’s Talk About The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.39 million The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.53 changed hands at -$0.54 or -10.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $67.74M. VRAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.32% off its 52-week high of $6.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.50, which suggests the last value was 44.81% up since then. When we look at The Glimpse Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.22K.

Analysts gave the The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VRAR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Glimpse Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) trade information

Instantly VRAR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.00 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -10.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.34%, with the 5-day performance at -2.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) is 9.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VRAR’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -54.53% for it to hit the projected low.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 99.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.5 million. 0 analysts are of the opinion that The Glimpse Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.27 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 99.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for The Glimpse Group Inc. earnings to increase by 39.40%.

VRAR Dividends

The Glimpse Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 28.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.21% of The Glimpse Group Inc. shares while 7.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.11%. There are 7.42% institutions holding the The Glimpse Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.67% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million VRAR shares worth $2.0 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.94% or 0.28 million shares worth $1.05 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.44 million shares estimated at $1.35 million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 53118.0 shares worth around $0.22 million.