Is UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.26 changed hands at $0.24 or 11.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.90M. UTME’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.75% off its 52-week high of $2.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 71.24% up since then. When we look at UTime Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 329.02K.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

Instantly UTME was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 96.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.40 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 11.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 153.22%, with the 5-day performance at 96.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) is 93.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13920.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

UTime Limited (UTME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -68.90%. The 2023 estimates are for UTime Limited earnings to decrease by -136.50%.

UTME Dividends

UTime Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.64% of UTime Limited shares while 0.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.05%. There are 0.93% institutions holding the UTime Limited stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.46% of the shares, roughly 37760.0 UTME shares worth $85337.0.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 26233.0 shares worth $59286.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

