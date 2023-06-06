Is UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.26 changed hands at $0.24 or 11.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.90M. UTME’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.75% off its 52-week high of $2.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 71.24% up since then. When we look at UTime Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 329.02K.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

Instantly UTME was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 96.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.40 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 11.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 153.22%, with the 5-day performance at 96.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) is 93.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13920.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UTime Limited (UTME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -68.90%. The 2023 estimates are for UTime Limited earnings to decrease by -136.50%.

UTME Dividends

UTime Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.64% of UTime Limited shares while 0.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.05%. There are 0.93% institutions holding the UTime Limited stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.46% of the shares, roughly 37760.0 UTME shares worth $85337.0.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 26233.0 shares worth $59286.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.