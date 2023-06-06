Is Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.10 changed hands at $0.09 or 8.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.36M. PRAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -695.45% off its 52-week high of $8.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.79, which suggests the last value was 28.18% up since then. When we look at Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Analysts gave the Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PRAX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Instantly PRAX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1627 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 8.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.78%, with the 5-day performance at 10.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) is 5.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRAX’s forecast low is $2.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1536.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -81.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.54% over the past 6 months, a 42.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. will rise 50.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.40% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.60% per year.

PRAX Dividends

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.67% of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. shares while 111.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.36%. There are 111.62% institutions holding the Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. stock share, with Velan Capital Investment Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.35% of the shares, roughly 5.18 million PRAX shares worth $4.19 million.

Kingdon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.57% or 4.7 million shares worth $3.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.47 million shares estimated at $5.87 million under it, the former controlled 4.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $2.55 million.