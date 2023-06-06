Is PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 3.32 million PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $10.27 changed hands at $0.11 or 1.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.37B. PAGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.78% off its 52-week high of $19.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.51, which suggests the last value was 26.87% up since then. When we look at PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 million.

Analysts gave the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended PAGS as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Instantly PAGS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.59 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.51%, with the 5-day performance at -1.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is 1.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.55% over the past 6 months, a 4.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will rise 17.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $838.7 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $879.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $731.44 million and $774.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.10%. The 2023 estimates are for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. earnings to increase by 30.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.11% per year.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 23 and August 28.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares while 86.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.55%. There are 86.21% institutions holding the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.74% of the shares, roughly 24.55 million PAGS shares worth $210.37 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.66% or 20.21 million shares worth $173.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 13.7 million shares estimated at $118.77 million under it, the former controlled 6.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 4.70% of the shares, roughly 9.49 million shares worth around $81.35 million.