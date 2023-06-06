Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 2.04 million Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $106.97 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $288.96B. ORCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.59% off its 52-week high of $107.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.78, which suggests the last value was 43.18% up since then. When we look at Oracle Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.88 million.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Instantly ORCL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 107.60 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 0.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.86%, with the 5-day performance at 1.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is 10.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.49 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oracle Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.34% over the past 6 months, a 2.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oracle Corporation will rise 2.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.72 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Oracle Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023 will be $12.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.84 billion and $11.45 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Oracle Corporation earnings to decrease by -47.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.60% per year.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 1.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.71% of Oracle Corporation shares while 43.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.06%. There are 43.57% institutions holding the Oracle Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.11% of the shares, roughly 138.09 million ORCL shares worth $12.83 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.34% or 117.13 million shares worth $10.88 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 45.08 million shares estimated at $3.68 billion under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 35.53 million shares worth around $2.9 billion.