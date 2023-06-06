Is Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $39.60 changed hands at -$1.17 or -2.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.61B. NXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.82% off its 52-week high of $41.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.24, which suggests the last value was 28.69% up since then. When we look at Nextracker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Analysts gave the Nextracker Inc. (NXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NXT as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nextracker Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Instantly NXT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 41.73 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.01%, with the 5-day performance at 1.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is 31.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NXT’s forecast low is $35.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nextracker Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $473.74 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Nextracker Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $521.79 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Nextracker Inc. earnings to decrease by -59.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.20% per year.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Nextracker Inc. shares while 57.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.21%. There are 57.21% institutions holding the Nextracker Inc. stock share, with TPG GP A, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 33.31% of the shares, roughly 15.28 million NXT shares worth $554.02 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.30% or 4.27 million shares worth $154.71 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 0.72 million shares estimated at $21.83 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $11.65 million.