Is Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.74 changed hands at -$0.11 or -12.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $107.21M. LPTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -151.35% off its 52-week high of $1.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 63.51% up since then. When we look at Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 936.75K.

Analysts gave the Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LPTX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Instantly LPTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0200 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -12.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.41%, with the 5-day performance at -8.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is 90.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 30.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LPTX’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -305.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -170.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Leap Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.05% over the past 6 months, a -18.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Leap Therapeutics Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.20% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.49% per year.