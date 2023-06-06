Is Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1.81 million Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.52 changing hands around $1.72 or 4.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.86B. CHWY’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.28% off its 52-week high of $52.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.47, which suggests the last value was 31.28% up since then. When we look at Chewy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.54 million.

Analysts gave the Chewy Inc. (CHWY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended CHWY as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chewy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 27.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.98 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 4.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.88%, with the 5-day performance at 27.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 16.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.05 days.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chewy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.25% over the past 6 months, a -107.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chewy Inc. will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.77 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Chewy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $2.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.43 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Chewy Inc. earnings to increase by 165.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.65% per year.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 28 and September 01.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.52% of Chewy Inc. shares while 96.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 116.57%. There are 96.15% institutions holding the Chewy Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.76% of the shares, roughly 17.16 million CHWY shares worth $663.61 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.22% or 16.53 million shares worth $639.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. With 3.64 million shares estimated at $140.58 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held about 3.10% of the shares, roughly 3.59 million shares worth around $138.84 million.