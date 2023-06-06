INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 6.93 million INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.74M. INVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -725.0% off its 52-week high of $1.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at INVO Bioscience Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 94180.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 197.48K.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) trade information

Instantly INVO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -33.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4300 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -5.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.81%, with the 5-day performance at -33.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) is -42.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73840.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the INVO Bioscience Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.67% over the past 6 months, a 55.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 243.10% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that INVO Bioscience Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $2.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $163k and $146k respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,927.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.40%. The 2023 estimates are for INVO Bioscience Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.60%.

INVO Dividends

INVO Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.90% of INVO Bioscience Inc. shares while 9.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.43%. There are 9.50% institutions holding the INVO Bioscience Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.88% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million INVO shares worth $0.28 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 0.62 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $51824.0 under it, the former controlled 3.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $21107.0.