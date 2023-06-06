Investors Could Make -330.11% On Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.86 changed hands at $0.36 or 24.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.86M. VEEE’s last price was a discount, traded about -373.12% off its 52-week high of $8.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 34.95% up since then. When we look at Twin Vee Powercats Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 53220.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.43K.

Analysts gave the Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VEEE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) trade information

Instantly VEEE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9200 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 24.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.64%, with the 5-day performance at 17.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) is 36.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19750.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VEEE’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -330.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -330.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Twin Vee Powercats Co. earnings to decrease by -255.30%.

VEEE Dividends

Twin Vee Powercats Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.31% of Twin Vee Powercats Co. shares while 26.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.22%. There are 26.22% institutions holding the Twin Vee Powercats Co. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.97% of the shares, roughly 0.95 million VEEE shares worth $1.61 million.

Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.04% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 39000.0 shares estimated at $71370.0 under it, the former controlled 0.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 34923.0 shares worth around $63909.0.