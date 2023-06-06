Investors Could Make -311.76% On Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) Stock

In the latest trading session, 72.86 million Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.40 changing hands around $1.52 or 80.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.37M. HOTH’s current price is a discount, trading about -414.41% off its 52-week high of $17.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 55.29% up since then. When we look at Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 233.89K.

Analysts gave the Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HOTH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.29.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Instantly HOTH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 109.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.3000 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 80.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.41%, with the 5-day performance at 109.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) is 102.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40280.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HOTH’s forecast low is $5.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -311.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. will rise 34.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 40.70%.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.23% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares while 5.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.26%. There are 5.20% institutions holding the Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.21% of the shares, roughly 39915.0 HOTH shares worth $82224.0.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 10437.0 shares worth $21500.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 2593.0 shares estimated at $7545.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 1988.0 shares worth around $5785.0.