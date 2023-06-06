Investor Confidence Inclines As ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Shares Gain $0.24

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.59. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.29 changing hands around $0.24 or 22.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.88M. THMOâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -1665.89% off its 52-week high of $22.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 20.16% up since then. When we look at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Analysts gave the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended THMO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Instantly THMO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 22.86% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.69%, with the 5-day performance at -3.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is -32.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30610.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, THMOâ€™s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -287.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -287.6% for it to hit the projected low.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. will rise 100.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.7 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.03 million and $2.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 51.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 122.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.30%. The 2023 estimates are for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 52.90%.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.77% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares while 2.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.55%. There are 2.92% institutions holding the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.56% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million THMO shares worth $0.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.85% or 35200.0 shares worth $92224.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 2709.0 shares estimated at $8668.0 under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 1538.0 shares worth around $4952.0.