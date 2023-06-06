Investor Confidence Inclines As Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Shares Gain $0.03

In the last trading session, 1.56 million Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.45 changed hands at $0.03 or 7.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.75M. KSCP’s last price was a discount, traded about -904.44% off its 52-week high of $4.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Knightscope Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 965.54K.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Instantly KSCP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4850 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 7.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.19%, with the 5-day performance at 7.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) is -13.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Knightscope Inc. earnings to increase by 52.20%.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.52% of Knightscope Inc. shares while 7.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.69%. There are 7.19% institutions holding the Knightscope Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.40% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million KSCP shares worth $1.33 million.

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.14% or 0.5 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $1.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.91 million.