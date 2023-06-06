Investing In Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.51 million Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.84 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.68B. COMP’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.17% off its 52-week high of $6.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.84, which suggests the last value was 52.08% up since then. When we look at Compass Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Analysts gave the Compass Inc. (COMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended COMP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Compass Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Instantly COMP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.96 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.81%, with the 5-day performance at 11.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) is 75.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COMP’s forecast low is $3.50 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compass Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.63% over the past 6 months, a 59.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Compass Inc. will rise 62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.53 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Compass Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.02 billion and $1.49 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Compass Inc. earnings to increase by 7.20%.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.44% of Compass Inc. shares while 64.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.56%. There are 64.94% institutions holding the Compass Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 28.70% of the shares, roughly 132.37 million COMP shares worth $508.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.53% or 39.34 million shares worth $151.07 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.6 million shares estimated at $40.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 8.51 million shares worth around $32.67 million.