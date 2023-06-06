HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) Disappoints Wall Street With -40.70% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.99. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.00 changed hands at -$0.68 or -40.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.79M. HTGMâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -2396.0% off its 52-week high of $24.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.54, which suggests the last value was -54.0% down since then. When we look at HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 191.93K.

Analysts gave the HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HTGM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.84.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) trade information

Instantly HTGM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -51.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2800 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -40.70% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.06%, with the 5-day performance at -51.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) is -58.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58410.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HTGMâ€™s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -500.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -500.0% for it to hit the projected low.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. will rise 71.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.50% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.6 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.49 million and $1.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.90%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.40%. The 2023 estimates are for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. earnings to increase by 18.10%.

HTGM Dividends

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.54% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares while 0.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.80%. There are 0.75% institutions holding the HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.66% of the shares, roughly 14692.0 HTGM shares worth $39668.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 5198.0 shares worth $14034.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. With 5909.0 shares estimated at $23576.0 under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 4603.0 shares worth around $16524.0.