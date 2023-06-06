Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 7.67 million Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $3.62 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.73B. GERN’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.08% off its 52-week high of $3.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 67.4% up since then. When we look at Geron Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.07 million.

Analysts gave the Geron Corporation (GERN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GERN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Geron Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Instantly GERN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.66 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.59%, with the 5-day performance at 11.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is 34.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GERN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Geron Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 61.61% over the past 6 months, a 2.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Geron Corporation will fall -14.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -69.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Geron Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $70k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $73k and $90k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Geron Corporation earnings to decrease by -5.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Geron Corporation shares while 44.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.91%. There are 44.85% institutions holding the Geron Corporation stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.20% of the shares, roughly 31.54 million GERN shares worth $68.45 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 31.5 million shares worth $68.35 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 11.61 million shares estimated at $28.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 10.86 million shares worth around $30.2 million.