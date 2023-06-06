Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.76 million Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $5.16 changed hands at -$0.09 or -1.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $490.25M. FATE’s last price was a discount, traded about -619.57% off its 52-week high of $37.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.02, which suggests the last value was 22.09% up since then. When we look at Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Instantly FATE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.30 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -1.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.86%, with the 5-day performance at 0.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is -16.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.16, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FATE’s forecast low is $4.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -210.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fate Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.63% over the past 6 months, a 34.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fate Therapeutics Inc. will rise 25.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.53 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $960k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.55 million and $14.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -70.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -93.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Fate Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.90%.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.51% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares while 106.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.98%. There are 106.35% institutions holding the Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 15.07% of the shares, roughly 14.83 million FATE shares worth $84.53 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.17% or 12.96 million shares worth $73.86 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.62 million shares estimated at $22.17 million under it, the former controlled 3.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $25.86 million.