Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DAWN) Stock Could Appreciate By -351.61%

In the last trading session, 8.43 million Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.95 changed hands at $0.35 or 2.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.03B. DAWN’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.23% off its 52-week high of $28.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.40, which suggests the last value was 54.12% up since then. When we look at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 894.53K.

Analysts gave the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DAWN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

Instantly DAWN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.00 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 2.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.18%, with the 5-day performance at 11.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) is 2.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DAWN’s forecast low is $9.00 with $63.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -351.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.26% over the past 6 months, a -13.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -3.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.00% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 53.00%.

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.28% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 82.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 116.39%. There are 82.30% institutions holding the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.65% of the shares, roughly 8.57 million DAWN shares worth $114.61 million.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.34% or 7.61 million shares worth $101.72 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.74 million shares estimated at $32.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $31.91 million.