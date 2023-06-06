Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 3.41 million Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.98 changed hands at -$0.48 or -2.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.39B. CRDO’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.78% off its 52-week high of $19.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.20, which suggests the last value was 54.94% up since then. When we look at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Instantly CRDO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.15 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -2.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.06%, with the 5-day performance at 16.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) is 117.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.59 days.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.21% over the past 6 months, a -40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $40.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $46.47 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd earnings to decrease by -27.60%.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.72% of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares while 52.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.96%. There are 52.71% institutions holding the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.39% of the shares, roughly 12.46 million CRDO shares worth $117.4 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.50% or 11.14 million shares worth $104.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ). With 8.19 million shares estimated at $109.07 million under it, the former controlled 5.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 3.3 million shares worth around $43.88 million.