Could JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.19 changed hands at -$0.42 or -26.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $64.08M. JOAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -870.59% off its 52-week high of $11.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was -17.65% down since then. When we look at JOANN Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 239.96K.

Analysts gave the JOANN Inc. (JOAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended JOAN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. JOANN Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.08.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) trade information

Instantly JOAN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -23.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6100 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -26.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.25%, with the 5-day performance at -23.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) is -36.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JOAN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -110.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.97% for it to hit the projected low.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JOANN Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.86% over the past 6 months, a -40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JOANN Inc. will fall -44.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -466.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $446.25 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that JOANN Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $547.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $463.3 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.40%. The 2023 estimates are for JOANN Inc. earnings to decrease by -465.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.30% per year.

JOAN Dividends

JOANN Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 30 and September 04. The 27.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 27.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.38% of JOANN Inc. shares while 90.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.81%. There are 90.63% institutions holding the JOANN Inc. stock share, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 67.73% of the shares, roughly 27.89 million JOAN shares worth $44.34 million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.20% or 2.96 million shares worth $4.71 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Royce Total Return Fund. With 2.73 million shares estimated at $7.78 million under it, the former controlled 6.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Total Return Fund held about 3.82% of the shares, roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $4.48 million.