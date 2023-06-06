Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 3.46 million Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.20 changed hands at -$5.3 or -11.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.92B. CIEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.6% off its 52-week high of $56.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.33, which suggests the last value was 9.17% up since then. When we look at Ciena Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) trade information

Instantly CIEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 48.33 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -11.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.22%, with the 5-day performance at -12.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) is -4.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ciena Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.74% over the past 6 months, a 47.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Ciena Corporation earnings to decrease by -68.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.10% per year.

CIEN Dividends

Ciena Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 06.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of Ciena Corporation shares while 96.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.41%. There are 96.43% institutions holding the Ciena Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.33% of the shares, roughly 16.9 million CIEN shares worth $887.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.77% or 14.57 million shares worth $765.45 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.61 million shares estimated at $222.46 million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 4.51 million shares worth around $229.71 million.