Can Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $22.60 changed hands at $3.61 or 19.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.27B. REPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.62% off its 52-week high of $29.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.84, which suggests the last value was 38.76% up since then. When we look at Replimune Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 564.23K.

Analysts gave the Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended REPL as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Replimune Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.86.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Instantly REPL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.20 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 19.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.91%, with the 5-day performance at 15.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) is 29.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REPL’s forecast low is $33.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -209.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Replimune Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.11% over the past 6 months, a -19.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Replimune Group Inc. will fall -10.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Replimune Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.40%.

REPL Dividends

Replimune Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.48% of Replimune Group Inc. shares while 87.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.41%. There are 87.32% institutions holding the Replimune Group Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.51% of the shares, roughly 5.5 million REPL shares worth $97.05 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.92% or 4.58 million shares worth $80.85 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 2.29 million shares estimated at $62.34 million under it, the former controlled 4.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $36.84 million.