BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.87 million BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $1.77 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.81B. BRFS’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.66% off its 52-week high of $3.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 40.68% up since then. When we look at BRF S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.01 million.

Analysts gave the BRF S.A. (BRFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BRFS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BRF S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Instantly BRFS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8100 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.03%, with the 5-day performance at 13.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is 35.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRFS’s forecast low is $1.24 with $3.36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.94% for it to hit the projected low.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BRF S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.36% over the past 6 months, a 350.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BRF S.A. will rise 30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.63 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BRF S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.63 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.10%. The 2023 estimates are for BRF S.A. earnings to decrease by -578.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.20% per year.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of BRF S.A. shares while 6.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.36%. There are 6.29% institutions holding the BRF S.A. stock share, with Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.55% of the shares, roughly 16.78 million BRFS shares worth $29.71 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.90% or 9.75 million shares worth $17.26 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. With 8.67 million shares estimated at $15.34 million under it, the former controlled 0.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 6.85 million shares worth around $12.12 million.