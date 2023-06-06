Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.75 changed hands at -$1.27 or -7.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.22B. ATAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -86.67% off its 52-week high of $29.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.02, which suggests the last value was 30.03% up since then. When we look at Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 190.00K.

Analysts gave the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATAT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) trade information

Instantly ATAT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.50 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -7.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.60%, with the 5-day performance at -7.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) is -20.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $213.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATAT’s forecast low is $182.75 with $233.86 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1384.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1060.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.97% over the past 6 months, a 193.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $109.22 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $122.16 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -22.60%.

ATAT Dividends

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.69% of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited shares while 3.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.25%. There are 3.16% institutions holding the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited stock share, with Macquarie Group Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.73% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million ATAT shares worth $12.64 million.

CI Investments Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.72% or 0.76 million shares worth $12.57 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Delaware Group Global & International Fds-International Small Cap Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 27575.0 shares estimated at $0.45 million under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 8087.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.