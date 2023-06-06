Are Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 3.08 million Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $7.94 changed hands at -$0.29 or -3.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.85B. BHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.84% off its 52-week high of $10.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.00, which suggests the last value was 49.62% up since then. When we look at Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.54 million.

Analysts gave the Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BHC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) trade information

Instantly BHC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.38 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -3.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.43%, with the 5-day performance at -2.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is 34.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.63, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BHC’s forecast low is $6.00 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bausch Health Companies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.12% over the past 6 months, a 3.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bausch Health Companies Inc. will rise 26.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.04 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.97 billion and $2.06 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Bausch Health Companies Inc. earnings to increase by 76.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.60% per year.

BHC Dividends

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.79% of Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares while 81.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.02%. There are 81.16% institutions holding the Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock share, with Icahn Carl C the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.59% of the shares, roughly 34.72 million BHC shares worth $281.24 million.

Paulson & Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.31% or 26.44 million shares worth $214.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 15.0 million shares estimated at $94.2 million under it, the former controlled 4.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 4.21 million shares worth around $32.4 million.