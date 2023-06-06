Are a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.45 changing hands around $0.05 or 12.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.99M. AKA’s current price is a discount, trading about -822.22% off its 52-week high of $4.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 362.63K.

Analysts gave the a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AKA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) trade information

Instantly AKA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4699 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 12.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.46%, with the 5-day performance at 10.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) is 40.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AKA’s forecast low is $0.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -566.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.11% for it to hit the projected low.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.74% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will rise 33.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $138.39 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $160.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $158.47 million and $152.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 97.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.40% per year.

AKA Dividends

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.08% of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. shares while 61.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.45%. There are 61.31% institutions holding the a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. stock share, with Summit Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 55.04% of the shares, roughly 71.07 million AKA shares worth $33.46 million.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.25% or 1.62 million shares worth $0.76 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Putnam Small Cap Value Fund and American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fd. With 0.87 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fd held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.19 million.