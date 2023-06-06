Analyzing Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 2.41 million Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.27 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $182.85M. LLAP’s last price was a discount, traded about -425.98% off its 52-week high of $6.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 12.6% up since then. When we look at Terran Orbital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.05 million.

Analysts gave the Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LLAP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Terran Orbital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.62%, with the 5-day performance at 6.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is -27.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LLAP’s forecast low is $1.35 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -844.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Terran Orbital Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.30% over the past 6 months, a 34.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 174.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $45.5 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Terran Orbital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $71.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.36 million and $27.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 113.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 155.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Terran Orbital Corporation earnings to decrease by -26.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.00% per year.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.53% of Terran Orbital Corporation shares while 42.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.15%. There are 42.65% institutions holding the Terran Orbital Corporation stock share, with Lockheed Martin Corp. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.29% of the shares, roughly 13.48 million LLAP shares worth $17.12 million.

Beach Point Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.79% or 12.74 million shares worth $16.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.42 million shares estimated at $3.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $1.01 million.