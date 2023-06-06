Analyzing Greenlane Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ: GNLN) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session, 6.21 million Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.30 changing hands around $0.02 or 4.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.55M. GNLN’s current price is a discount, trading about -2696.67% off its 52-week high of $8.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10240.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.23K.

Analysts gave the Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GNLN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Instantly GNLN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.2460 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 4.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.77%, with the 5-day performance at -4.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is -3.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63890.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GNLN’s forecast low is $0.75 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -566.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Greenlane Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.52% over the past 6 months, a 90.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Greenlane Holdings Inc. will rise 81.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 97.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -31.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.91 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $22.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.92 million and $28.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -42.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Greenlane Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 3.00%.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.29% of Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares while 21.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.39%. There are 21.65% institutions holding the Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock share, with AXS Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.32% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million GNLN shares worth $0.3 million.

Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.13% or 0.66 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 5.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 79967.0 shares worth around $23782.0.