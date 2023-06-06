An Overview of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.35 million ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.41M. ZVSA’s current price is a discount, trading about -6656.76% off its 52-week high of $25.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 2.7% up since then. When we look at ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Instantly ZVSA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4199 on Monday, 06/05/23 subtracted -2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.40%, with the 5-day performance at -5.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is -34.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.99% of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. shares while 6.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.51%. There are 6.08% institutions holding the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.51% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million ZVSA shares worth $38605.0.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 16894.0 shares worth $6303.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 4076.0 shares estimated at $1520.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.