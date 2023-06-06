Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 1.55% Incline

In the latest trading session, 2.06 million Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $49.28 changing hands around $0.75 or 1.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.54B. ASOâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -40.06% off its 52-week high of $69.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.86, which suggests the last value was 33.32% up since then. When we look at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Analysts gave the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ASO as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Instantly ASO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 51.49 on Monday, 06/05/23 added 1.55% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.20%, with the 5-day performance at 0.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is -19.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASOâ€™s forecast low is $61.00 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -72.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -1.28% over the past 6 months, a -1.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. will fall -4.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.44 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $1.69 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.47 billion and $1.69 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. earnings to increase by 5.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 06. The 0.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 0.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.34% of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares while 108.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.78%. There are 108.31% institutions holding the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 15.76% of the shares, roughly 12.14 million ASO shares worth $792.43 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.21% or 11.72 million shares worth $764.84 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 6.04 million shares estimated at $357.5 million under it, the former controlled 7.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 4.56% of the shares, roughly 3.51 million shares worth around $207.34 million.