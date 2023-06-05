ZNTL Stock: More Upside For Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL)?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.27 changed hands at $0.53 or 2.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.53B. ZNTL’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.11% off its 52-week high of $32.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.55, which suggests the last value was 40.81% up since then. When we look at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 807.74K.

Analysts gave the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZNTL as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.04.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Instantly ZNTL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 31.46 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 2.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.44%, with the 5-day performance at -3.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is 23.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZNTL’s forecast low is $27.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -166.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.76% over the past 6 months, a 3.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 22.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.40% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.50%.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.18% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 109.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.85%. There are 109.09% institutions holding the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Matrix Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 15.47% of the shares, roughly 9.2 million ZNTL shares worth $158.24 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.98% or 8.91 million shares worth $153.3 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. With 3.73 million shares estimated at $75.15 million under it, the former controlled 6.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held about 3.63% of the shares, roughly 2.16 million shares worth around $43.43 million.