Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 3.18 million Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.22 changed hands at -$0.1 or -30.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.80M. YJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -440.91% off its 52-week high of $1.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 18.18% up since then. When we look at Yunji Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Instantly YJ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5800 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -30.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.75%, with the 5-day performance at 5.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is -25.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60630.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Yunji Inc. earnings to decrease by -207.30%.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 23 and August 28.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.26% of Yunji Inc. shares while 20.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.27%. There are 20.42% institutions holding the Yunji Inc. stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.60% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million YJ shares worth $0.29 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 0.82 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 42417.0 shares estimated at $9658.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.