Why Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $1.61 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $418.41M. OTLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.73% off its 52-week high of $1.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 50.31% up since then. When we look at Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 722.99K.

Analysts gave the Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OTLK as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Instantly OTLK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6600 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.61%, with the 5-day performance at 18.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 43.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 26.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OTLK’s forecast low is $4.50 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -521.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -179.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. will rise 37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter.

6 analysts are of the opinion that Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.11 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 10.60%.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.70% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares while 10.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.39%. There are 10.76% institutions holding the Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.14% of the shares, roughly 8.07 million OTLK shares worth $8.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.34% or 6.01 million shares worth $6.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.49 million shares estimated at $3.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million shares worth around $2.59 million.