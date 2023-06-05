Home  »  Company   »  Why Investors Should Stick to Unique Fabricating I...

Why Investors Should Stick to Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) Stock in 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.25 changing hands around $0.01 or 2.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.80M. UFAB’s current price is a discount, trading about -580.0% off its 52-week high of $1.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 44.0% up since then. When we look at Unique Fabricating Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.22 million.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) trade information

Instantly UFAB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2648 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 2.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.22%, with the 5-day performance at -2.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) is 55.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UFAB’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -700.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -700.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Unique Fabricating Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.07 million and $35.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Unique Fabricating Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.00% per year.

UFAB Dividends

Unique Fabricating Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 05 and June 10.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.13% of Unique Fabricating Inc. shares while 24.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.70%. There are 24.32% institutions holding the Unique Fabricating Inc. stock share, with Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.85% of the shares, roughly 100000.0 UFAB shares worth $18300.0.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 92500.0 shares worth $16927.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 92500.0 shares estimated at $51013.0 under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 27077.0 shares worth around $7040.0.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.