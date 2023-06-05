Why CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.45 million CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.87 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.81M. CWBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -161.32% off its 52-week high of $7.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.43, which suggests the last value was 50.17% up since then. When we look at CohBar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 845.99K.

Analysts gave the CohBar Inc. (CWBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CWBR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CohBar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) trade information

Instantly CWBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.31 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 69.33%, with the 5-day performance at 6.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) is 67.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43220.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CWBR’s forecast low is $18.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -527.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -527.18% for it to hit the projected low.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.80%. The 2023 estimates are for CohBar Inc. earnings to increase by 39.80%.

CWBR Dividends

CohBar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.05% of CohBar Inc. shares while 4.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.71%. There are 4.85% institutions holding the CohBar Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.61% of the shares, roughly 17665.0 CWBR shares worth $48956.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 15259.0 shares worth $42288.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 23045.0 shares estimated at $63866.0 under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 20231.0 shares worth around $56068.0.