When Will Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.89 million Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $3.25 changed hands at $0.12 or 3.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $683.70M. CNDT’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.38% off its 52-week high of $5.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.69, which suggests the last value was 17.23% up since then. When we look at Conduent Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Analysts gave the Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CNDT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Conduent Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) trade information

Instantly CNDT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.32 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 3.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.75%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) is 12.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNDT’s forecast low is $5.15 with $5.15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -58.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Conduent Incorporated will fall -133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $900 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Conduent Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $960 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $928 million and $978 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Conduent Incorporated earnings to decrease by -397.90%.

CNDT Dividends

Conduent Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.58% of Conduent Incorporated shares while 79.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.07%. There are 79.38% institutions holding the Conduent Incorporated stock share, with Icahn Carl C the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 17.46% of the shares, roughly 38.15 million CNDT shares worth $130.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.47% or 18.49 million shares worth $63.43 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 5.55 million shares estimated at $22.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 4.99 million shares worth around $20.23 million.