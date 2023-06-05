What Is The Performance Outlook For Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $35.70 changed hands at $2.7 or 8.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.23B. ZLAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.12% off its 52-week high of $53.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.98, which suggests the last value was 41.23% up since then. When we look at Zai Lab Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 619.38K.

Analysts gave the Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZLAB as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zai Lab Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.71.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

Instantly ZLAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 37.92 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 8.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.29%, with the 5-day performance at 12.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is 5.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.6 days.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zai Lab Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.42% over the past 6 months, a 33.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zai Lab Limited will rise 50.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.6 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Zai Lab Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $84.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $48.18 million and $57.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 50.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Zai Lab Limited earnings to increase by 38.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

ZLAB Dividends

Zai Lab Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 13.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Zai Lab Limited shares while 76.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.84%. There are 76.77% institutions holding the Zai Lab Limited stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.91% of the shares, roughly 4.8 million ZLAB shares worth $159.74 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.77% or 4.67 million shares worth $155.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 4.86 million shares estimated at $204.92 million under it, the former controlled 4.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $71.0 million.