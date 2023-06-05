WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 29.5 million WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.22 changing hands around $0.03 or 18.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $355.50M. WE’s current price is a discount, trading about -3381.82% off its 52-week high of $7.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 27.27% up since then. When we look at WeWork Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.00 million.

Analysts gave the WeWork Inc. (WE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WeWork Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Instantly WE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2330 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 18.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.73%, with the 5-day performance at 16.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is -45.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 92.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WE’s forecast low is $0.30 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1263.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -36.36% for it to hit the projected low.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WeWork Inc. will rise 85.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 86.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $853.17 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that WeWork Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $865.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $815 million and $864.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for WeWork Inc. earnings to increase by 56.90%.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.08% of WeWork Inc. shares while 89.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.62%. There are 89.34% institutions holding the WeWork Inc. stock share, with SB Global Advisers Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.37% of the shares, roughly 324.35 million WE shares worth $70.81 million.

Softbank Group Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.37% or 324.35 million shares worth $70.81 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.02 million shares estimated at $2.41 million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 8.47 million shares worth around $1.85 million.