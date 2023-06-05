Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.09 million Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.03 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.30M. WLDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -188.18% off its 52-week high of $5.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 80.79% up since then. When we look at Wearable Devices Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 million.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information

Instantly WLDS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 73.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.36 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 365.13%, with the 5-day performance at 73.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) is 294.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.19 days.

WLDS Dividends

Wearable Devices Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.32% of Wearable Devices Ltd. shares while 7.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.08%. There are 7.04% institutions holding the Wearable Devices Ltd. stock share, with Empery Asset Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.90% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million WLDS shares worth $0.57 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 52735.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Mar 30, 2023.