Vaxart Inc. (VXRT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.34 changing hands around $0.08 or 5.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $169.50M. VXRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -244.03% off its 52-week high of $4.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 58.21% up since then. When we look at Vaxart Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Analysts gave the Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VXRT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vaxart Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Instantly VXRT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 5.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.93%, with the 5-day performance at 11.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) is 55.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VXRT’s forecast low is $1.50 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -646.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vaxart Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.10% over the past 6 months, a 16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vaxart Inc. will rise 21.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,414.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Vaxart Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $80k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Vaxart Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.50%.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.69% of Vaxart Inc. shares while 33.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.78%. There are 33.21% institutions holding the Vaxart Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.50% of the shares, roughly 8.82 million VXRT shares worth $11.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.21% or 7.06 million shares worth $9.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.07 million shares estimated at $5.41 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $3.87 million.