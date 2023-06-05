Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.47 million Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.15. With the company’s per share price at $0.61 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.51M. VAPO’s last price was a discount, traded about -480.33% off its 52-week high of $3.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 32.79% up since then. When we look at Vapotherm Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 114.73K.

Analysts gave the Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended VAPO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vapotherm Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) trade information

Instantly VAPO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7200 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.32%, with the 5-day performance at -3.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is 2.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.55, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VAPO’s forecast low is $0.50 with $0.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 1.64% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vapotherm Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.20% over the past 6 months, a 71.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vapotherm Inc. will rise 78.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Vapotherm Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $17.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.97 million and $13.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Vapotherm Inc. earnings to decrease by -83.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.60% per year.

VAPO Dividends

Vapotherm Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.90% of Vapotherm Inc. shares while 38.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.71%. There are 38.05% institutions holding the Vapotherm Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.85% of the shares, roughly 4.55 million VAPO shares worth $2.99 million.

Crow’s Nest Holdings LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.71% or 4.49 million shares worth $2.95 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.88 million shares estimated at $2.38 million under it, the former controlled 1.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.86 million.