Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at $0.04 or 4.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $257.50M. URG’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.51% off its 52-week high of $1.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 18.81% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 4.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.17%, with the 5-day performance at 10.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 17.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.55 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ur-Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.48% over the past 6 months, a 87.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 159,900.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $930k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ur-Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4,794.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Ur-Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 33.70%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares while 40.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.42%. There are 40.74% institutions holding the Ur-Energy Inc. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.25% of the shares, roughly 24.49 million URG shares worth $25.96 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.23% or 13.85 million shares worth $14.69 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 10.46 million shares estimated at $12.03 million under it, the former controlled 3.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 3.78% of the shares, roughly 10.0 million shares worth around $10.6 million.