Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.60M. TRVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1042.06% off its 52-week high of $12.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 45.79% up since then. When we look at Trevena Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) trade information

Instantly TRVN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) is 63.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRVN’s forecast low is $2.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -741.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -86.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trevena Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.03% over the past 6 months, a 61.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trevena Inc. will rise 53.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 92.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 225.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $400k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Trevena Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $550k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Trevena Inc. earnings to increase by 3.90%.

TRVN Dividends

Trevena Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.34% of Trevena Inc. shares while 15.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.15%. There are 15.61% institutions holding the Trevena Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.00% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million TRVN shares worth $0.23 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.02% or 0.11 million shares worth $78521.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $0.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 92520.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.