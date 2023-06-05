Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $19.05 changed hands at $0.85 or 4.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.36B. TVTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.97% off its 52-week high of $29.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.51, which suggests the last value was 23.83% up since then. When we look at Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Instantly TVTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.08 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 4.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.42%, with the 5-day performance at 16.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) is 19.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.64 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Travere Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.37% over the past 6 months, a -5.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Travere Therapeutics Inc. will fall -11.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.09 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $60.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $54.17 million and $53.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Travere Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.10%.

TVTX Dividends

Travere Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.29% of Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares while 102.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.10%. There are 102.75% institutions holding the Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.58% of the shares, roughly 7.15 million TVTX shares worth $160.76 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.18% or 6.85 million shares worth $153.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.91 million shares estimated at $58.57 million under it, the former controlled 3.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.64% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $60.12 million.