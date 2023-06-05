TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 9.56 million TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.19 changing hands around $3.02 or 42.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $251.31M. TOP’s current price is a discount, trading about -2416.58% off its 52-week high of $256.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.50, which suggests the last value was 65.65% up since then. When we look at TOP Financial Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

Instantly TOP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.98 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 42.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 108.77%, with the 5-day performance at 11.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) is 63.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

TOP Dividends

TOP Financial Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 17.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 85.59% of TOP Financial Group Limited shares while 0.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.16%. There are 0.17% institutions holding the TOP Financial Group Limited stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 29556.0 TOP shares worth $0.28 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 19596.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 19596.0 shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.